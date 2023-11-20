Trudeau refrains from calling Xi a 'dictator,' highlights Canada's gradual approach to China

Addressing reporters in French and speaking about Canada's current approach to China as a gradual engagement, Trudeau expressed hope for a future meeting with Xi, indicating that the time for such a meeting has not yet arrived, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

In contrast, the U.S. and China, represented by Biden and Xi, conducted extensive discussions aimed at improving their strained relations. They reached an agreement to reinstate high-level military communications, and China committed to combating the illegal export of fentanyl-related substances.