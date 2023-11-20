Trudeau refrains from calling Xi a 'dictator,' highlights Canada's gradual approach to China
Trudeau, attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, did not secure a formal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike leaders from Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Peru, and Brunei.
During a recent summit in San Francisco, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau avoided labeling China's President as a dictator, a term used by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Addressing reporters in French and speaking about Canada's current approach to China as a gradual engagement, Trudeau expressed hope for a future meeting with Xi, indicating that the time for such a meeting has not yet arrived, as reported by The Globe and Mail.
In contrast, the U.S. and China, represented by Biden and Xi, conducted extensive discussions aimed at improving their strained relations. They reached an agreement to reinstate high-level military communications, and China committed to combating the illegal export of fentanyl-related substances.
While Biden openly referred to Xi as a dictator, Trudeau avoided using the term. In 2013, Trudeau had expressed admiration for China’s ability to rapidly transform its economy, citing its "basic dictatorship."
However, in his recent statements, Trudeau acknowledged China as a one-party state but steered clear of categorizing it as a democracy. He elaborated that China operates under an authoritarian regime without directly referring to Xi as a dictator.
“China’s a one-party state. I don’t think anyone would call it a democracy,” Trudeau said on Friday, avoiding calling Xi a dictator.
When asked a second time, Trudeau stated:
Listen we can get into all sorts of different definitions. The fact is he is not running a democracy. It’s an authoritarian state.
Governed by the Chinese Communist Party since 1949, China faced criticism from its foreign ministry regarding Biden's statement, which was called a grave and irresponsible political ploy. This criticism coincides with China often finding itself at the lower end of Freedom House's annual rankings, evaluating countries based on personal and political freedoms.
