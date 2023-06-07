Trudeau's 'special rapporteur' hired 'crisis communications' firm to aid release of first foreign interference report

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau's 'special rapporteur' on foreign interference, David Johnston, hired a crisis communications firm to assist him as he compiled a report on the necessity of a public inquiry.

Johnstown's spokesperson, Valérie Gervais, said the former Governor General first retained Navigator at the start of his mandate. They provided him with "communications advice and support," she told the CBC.

According to Gervais, Navigator drafted press releases, prepared Johnston for media interviews, analyzed media reports, and provided logistical support for the foreign interference report.

On Tuesday, the 'special rapporteur' addressed concerns surrounding his integrity before a Commons committee and discussed his report on Chinese interference.

"I have heard the disagreement with my recommendations not to call a public inquiry and allegations about my integrity and independence. These allegations are false, and the decision to repeat them does not make them true," he told MPs.

Special Rapporteur David Johnston rules out public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

The Commons recently passed an NDP motion calling on Johnston to step down from his role as 'special rapporteur.'

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly called for Johnston to step down from his high-profile role, owing to his ties to the Trudeau Foundation and the prime minister's family.

"We shouldn't have to hire a rapporteur who is a cottage neighbour, a family friend, ski buddy, and member of the Trudeau Foundation and then have him try to reverse the reputational damage that obvious conflict has caused by paying expensive consultants to do damage control," he said.

The CBC asked Johnston's spokesperson for an estimated cost of the Navigator contract. However, she could not provide details as of writing because the "work is ongoing."

"In accordance with the Terms of Reference and Treasury Board policies, the Independent Special Rapporteur is authorized to incur necessary expenses to conduct an independent review," wrote Gervais.

Trudeau's chosen 'special rapporteur' David Johnston, who the PM called a "family friend," says his "impartiality" and "integrity" have never been questioned — until now.



"This kind of set of baseless accusations diminishes trust in our public institutions," Johnston says.

Johnston's spokesperson also clarified the firm had "no involvement in [the] investigation or the development of his conclusions," nor did it have access to classified materials.

In addition, the 'special rapporteur' hired Ottawa-based ARKESTRA to provide "media relations support" related to releasing his first report. The communications company lists Gervais as the company founder and CEO.

"Hiring a crisis communications firm suggests to Canadians the Liberals' main concern is how this looks — not getting to the bottom of a very serious issue," said NDP leader Jagemeet Singh.

"We could save all this money by going straight to a public inquiry," added Poilievre.

Singh concurred with the Tory leader that if the Liberal Party launched a public inquiry, "taxpayers wouldn't be on the hook for another crisis management service."

During Johnston's testimony to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee, he said his report's conclusions were "based on the information we had at the time."

Trudeau reassures Canadians that potential foreign interference in elections has been addressed through reviews by "a panel of senior public servants informed by national security agencies".



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ultimately ignored a non-binding March 23 motion that voted 172-149 in favour of an independent public inquiry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ultimately ignored a non-binding March 23 motion that voted 172-149 in favour of an independent public inquiry.

Johnston is expected to hold public hearings in the coming months before releasing his final report this fall.

Trudeau accused the Opposition parties of playing partisan games and reiterated Johnston's impartiality and engagement with different federal parties throughout his political career.

Navigator is also known for aiding Ottawa Police with communications during the Freedom Convoy last February and Hockey Canada last year during its public quagmire stemming from sexual abuse allegations.

The firm refused to comment on their work as they do not publicly discuss their client engagements.