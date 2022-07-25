Trudeau tries to trick the public with lies | Mocha Bezirgan

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News spent weeks in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Now, protests in solidarity with the farmers are set to happen in Canada this weekend. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Did you hear that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was recently mobbed by admirers when he attended this year's Calgary Stampede? As it turns out, if you were on the ground seeing Trudeau in person, you might have had a different way of describing the prime minister's reception.

Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan was covering the story, and had a much different view than the legacy media.

Mocha joined David Menzies on last week's episode of Rebel Roundup, where he explained that Trudeau's travels might just be him gearing up for yet another election.

Look at him, he's flying all over the place, going to photo-ops, taking pictures. He wouldn't go to the airport because it's a mess. You never see these politicians, these Liberals, taking selfies or taking pictures or making announcements in front of the mess they have created. It's all public relations to trick the public into thinking that he's loved, he's admired, he's being mobbed by admirers and all that — while it's all a lie. It's just a bunch of Liberals, a dozen of them if you exclude all of the security guards.

