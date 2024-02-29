Trudeau's 'online harms' bill is 'Orwellian': John Carpay

E-transfer (Canada):

Earlier this week, the Trudeau Liberals unveiled their latest, and most dangerous, attack on free speech: Bill C-63, the 'online harms' bill. The extreme measures laid out by the bill are so puzzling that political commentators like Scott Adams, who even saw evidence of what the bill included, can't believe it's actually real.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay joined the show to further analyze Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new attempts to stifle Canadians' speech.

Digging into the worst aspect of the legislation, John told Ezra how dangerous the 'online harms' bill's new standalone 'hate crime' amendment to the Criminal Code could be: