Trudeau's spin doctors: $2.5m Harrington Lake upgrade “important work” for sustainability

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

YouTube has suspended our channel for a week. It's only a matter of time until we are deleted entirely. Go to AfterYouTube.com and give us your name and email address or mobile number so we can stay in contact with you — or you may never hear from us again.

Liberal staffers circulated talking points in case reporters quizzed the government on a Globe and Mail article about a $2.5 million bill for upgrades to the prime minister's official Harrington Lake residence.

The memo was part of a longer email passed around by Tristan Laycock with Public Services and Procurement Canada the morning after the article was published.

The following talking points were included in an email sent from Laycock to fellow government staffers including Sabrina Kim, Alana Kiteley, Muna Tojiboeva, Leslie Church, Elliott Lockington, Emily Harris, James Fitz-Morris, Cecely Roy and Chelsea Kusnick:

The NCC is an independent Crown Corporation and is responsible for year-round maintenance and operations for the six official residences in Canada's Capital Region.

The NCC recognizes the significance of these official residences and are committed to working with their partners to ensure that issues related to security, heritage preservation, sustainability, and accessibility are addressed.

The work at Harrington Lake is part of a broader program to preserve, maintain and restore all Official Residences under NCC management.

We will continue to support the NCC in their important work.

Justin Trudeau spent more than $7,235,000 renovating and upgrading his prime ministerial Harrington Lake property in 2020.

You can read the full email for yourself below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

Sometimes we get nothing, but sometimes we get something shocking, and that makes it all worth it. To help us cover the cost of researching the Trudeau government, please help us out at RebelInvestigates.com.