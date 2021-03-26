Trudeau spent $7 million on renovations at Harrington Lake in 2020

  • By Rebel News
  • March 26, 2021
Trudeau spent over $7 million on renovations at Harrington Lake in 2020
The Canadian Press / Fred Chartrand and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau spent more than $7,235,000 renovating and upgrading his Prime Ministerial Harrington Lake property in 2020.

Conservative Party MP Larry Maguire (Brandon—Souris) submitted an order paper question on February 3, 2021 asking the following:

With regard to the renovations and upgrades at the Prime Minister's country residence and surrounding area at Harrington Lake: (a) what was the total amount spent on renovations and upgrades in 2020; (b) what is the itemized breakdown of the expenditures in (a); (b) what is the description of all work conducted at Harrington Lake in 2020; (d) what is the budget or projected costs for renovations and upgrades in 2021; and (r) what renovations and upgrades are planned for 2021?

The National Capital Commission replied on March 22, 2021:

What was the total amount spent on renovations and upgrades in 2020?

Total: $7,235,996.96*

What is the budget or projected costs for renovations and upgrades in 2021

Total Estimate: $125,000

Work conducted on Harrington Lake in 2020 included “Relocation of the Caretaker’s House to a new, more practical location,” new siding and chimney reconstruction on the main cottage and landscaping.

You can read the order paper question response below.

