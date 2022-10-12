Truth seekers attend screening of Uninformed Consent in Toronto

E-transfer (Canada):

On Saturday, October 8, there was a screening of the documentary Uninformed Consent at the Royal Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

The documentary, as the title suggests, is based on the fact that recipients of the novel mRNA COVID-19 injections were not able to give adequate informed consent before being injected. They were unable to sufficiently weigh the risk versus the benefit, as the risks were largely unknown and the benefits (if one can call them that) have shown in real time to be falsehoods. After all, the injections do not prevent transmission or infection and the safety profile is highly questionable.

Attendees expressed the importance of upholding informed choice, bodily autonomy and medical sovereignty.

One truth-seeking attendee explained, one “cannot base their life on fabrications and lies. We need truth to make good decisions for our children, for our families, for our community, for everybody.”

“I think it’s very important that the voices of people who believe that these shots have caused an adverse event be heard. The gaslighting that goes on is extremely problematic. An adverse event may be rare, but they seem to be more and more common. This is a person's real-life experience and [to not recognize] it is cruel,” said a former midwife.

One attendee was a former nurse of over 50 years who was let go in September 2021 due to indiscriminate vaccine mandates. She said that she “saw something wasn’t right with [the COVID response] right from the beginning in 2020” and complimented the documentary for being a “resource to send people to.”