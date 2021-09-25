Tulsi Gabbard calls for Biden admin to reinstate Trump border policies

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Democrat and former congresswoman from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, has called for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to reinstate former Republican President Donald Trump’s border policies, claiming they had worked and Biden’s have been “a disaster.”

Taking to social media, Gabbard hit out at the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border, which is seeing record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S, with U.S. Border Patrol Agents making 200,000 apprehensions of illegals.

“The Biden/Harris open-door policy has been a disaster,” Gabbard tweeted on Thursday. “It needs to end now. The main beneficiaries of open borders are the gangs, cartels, and human traffickers. The Trump policy of having people wait on the other side of the border worked and needs to be reinstated.”

Gabbard also blasted the administration for its failure at the border on Wednesday, tagging both Biden and Harris, writing, “the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy.”

“As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders,” Gabbard continued.

Reports surfacing in the past week have shown the crisis unfolding in Del Rio, Texas, with thousands of Haitian migrants being held under an overpass with little shelter or water. The Biden administration claimed it was planning to expel those who have illegally crossed the border, but has been called into question after reports have surfaced saying thousands of Haitian migrants who illegally entered the U.S. have been released into the U.S. and given notices to appear or notices to return to an immigration office to have their cases processed.

“Haitians have been freed on a ‘very, very large scale’ in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands,” the Associated Press reported. “The official, who has direct knowledge of operations, was not authorized to discuss the matter Tuesday and spoke on condition of anonymity.”

The report noted that the Biden border crisis is “undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.”

The reports said that many immigrants have been released into the U.S. with notices to appear at an immigration office within the next two months.

“A second U.S. official, also with direct knowledge and speaking on the condition of anonymity, said large numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration laws and not being placed on expulsion flights to Haiti that started Sunday,” the AP’s report said, later adding, “The releases in the U.S. were occurring despite the signaling of a massive effort to expel Haitians on flights to Haiti under pandemic-related authority that denies migrants an opportunity to seek asylum.”