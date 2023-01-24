Unhinged 'social media influencer' Nas Daily accuses Rebel News of 'spreading conspiracy theories' at WEF

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra recounted an interaction at the World Economic Forum with Nas Daily during which the social media influencer accused Rebel News of spreading 'conspiracy theories' and 'fake news.'

As stated by Ezra, "I think he was trying to get a reaction out of me but I wasn't really interested in playing along. So he started to try and whip up other journalists there. 'Oh he's a science denier, he's a vaccine denier, he's a global warming denier,' it was a little bit crazy."

Ezra went on to say, "He did get one French journalist sort of revved up that I was this evil monster, and you know it could be believed by these Davos journalists because I have asked some pretty tough questions of Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. So that French reporter...got worried, and he asked me questions about what I planned to ask Greta Thunberg."

