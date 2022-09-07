Up to 60,000 illegal immigrants projected to cross English Channel in 2022
It is projected that over 60,000 illegal migrants are to make their way across the English Channel before the year is over, as England sees record-breaking levels of illegal crossings.
In this report, I’m back at the docks of Dover, where more illegal migrants have made the treacherous journey into England across the English Channel, chauffeured by Border Force vessels and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats.
The illegal immigration issue in the U.K. has spiralled out of control. The government is not taking drastic action to prevent the boats from arriving in England. Deportation is a less likely scenario than acquiring different incentives from the system in England, resulting in the majority of migrants being 18 to 39-year-olds making their way over in droves to take advantage of the system.
It is reported that 30-40% of the illegals making their way across the channel are actually from Albania, a country that hasn’t seen war in decades.
What will it take to plug the hole of illegal immigration? Will this situation see a resolution?
