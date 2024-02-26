Urgent call to block anti-Israel terrorist from entering Australia

E-transfer (Canada):

The Australian government is under pressure to bar Leila Khaled, scheduled as a keynote speaker at the Socialist Alliance and Green Left’s Ecosocialism conference in Perth in June, citing concerns over her contentious background.

Khaled, affiliated with the extreme Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, gained notoriety for her involvement in high-profile hijackings during the 1960s and 1970s.

Notably, she participated in the hijacking of Trans World Airlines Flight 840 in 1969 and attempted to hijack El Al flight 219 in 1970.

The Australian Jewish community has vehemently opposed Khaled's entry, urging the government to reject any visa application.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) stressed that permitting Khaled's visit would pose a significant threat to national security.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson echoed these sentiments, asserting that allowing someone with Khaled's criminal history and terrorist affiliations into the country is unacceptable.

The controversy surrounding Khaled's proposed visit comes amid heightened tensions following Hamas's October 7 terror attack on Israel.

Despite condemnation, Khaled has defended these actions, referring to the perpetrators as "freedom fighters" in interviews.