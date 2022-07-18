U.S. COVID adviser Anthony Fauci says he plans to retire by 2025

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House health adviser who led America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic under both the Biden and Trump administrations, is set to retire.

As Republicans are predicted to retake control of the House and Senate in the upcoming 2022 November midterm elections, Fauci suggested that his time as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases may soon be coming to an end.

Speaking to Politico, Fauci first suggested that he planned to retire by 2025.

“By the time we get to the end of the Biden administration term, I feel it would be time for me to step down from this position,” said Fauci, who has served as the director of the NIAID since 1984. He has advised seven presidents through various public health crises, including the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s, SARS in 2003, and other health scares.

Former president Donald Trump leaned heavily on Fauci’s advice in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including instituting lockdowns, mandatory masking and vaccine requirements for travel.

More recently, Fauci has become a controversial figure due to his continued flip-flopping on the use of masks and his insistence on lockdowns and other forms of restrictions.

Fauci said that he is ready to face attacks from Republicans who want to see him removed from his position, and that he expects them to do so once they take power following the midterms.

Most political projections show the GOP gaining significant power this November due to Biden’s mishandling of the economy, his inability to tackle the ongoing border crisis, and his unchecked support for Ukraine, which has seen tens of billions of dollars sent to the eastern European country while average Americans struggle to pay for gas.

“They’re going to try and come after me, anyway,” Fauci said. “I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job.”

Fauci continues to maintain that his decision to retire is not based on the political ramifications of his position or the investigations he stands to face if Republicans retake Congress. Members of the House and Senate, including Sen. Rand Paul, have promised to investigate Fauci and his dealings with EcoHealth Alliance, which reportedly worked with the biological laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have emerged from.

As reported by Rebel News, Fauci’s National Institutes of Health funded a variety of cruel experiments on beagle puppies, which the White Coat Waste Project exposed.

According to data procured through the Freedom of Information Act., beagle puppies were forced to wear a jacket lined with hypodermic needles by NIH researchers who pumped them full of cocaine. In another instance of cruelty, the NIH funded an experiment in which beagles had their heads trapped in mesh cages filled with hungry sandflies that ate them alive.