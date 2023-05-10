Veteran retired police officer discusses his legal battles from COVID mandates during National Citizen's Inquiry

E-transfer (Canada):

In today’s report, I bring you another sit-down interview from a witness who testified during the ongoing National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) which is probing into the harms that COVID-19 mandates caused Canadians.

Vincent's family has a long-standing tradition in law enforcement, which inspired him to begin his policing career with the Ontario Provincial Police in 1982. He started out in Downsview Traffic Operations

Veteran Ontario police officer Vincent Gircys worked as a forensic investigator for years. Despite having great respect for the law and his country, Gircys found himself on the other side of the law and fighting for civil liberties thanks to draconian COVID-19 mandates.

From being fined for attending church all the way to having his bank account seized by the state during the Freedom Convoy, Gircys learned firsthand just how unstable Charter rights he respected so much while serving as an officer had become.

Click on the video report to hear from Gircys, whom I pulled aside while covering the NCI’s Greater Vancouver hearings. The NCI is scheduled to hold hearings in Quebec starting May 11.

