Veteran retired police officer discusses his legal battles from COVID mandates during National Citizen's Inquiry

From being fined for attending church all the way to having his bank account seized by the state during the Freedom Convoy, Gircys learned firsthand just how unstable Charter rights he respected so much while serving as an officer had become.

Remove Ads

In today’s report, I bring you another sit-down interview from a witness who testified during the ongoing National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) which is probing into the harms that COVID-19 mandates caused Canadians.

Veteran Ontario police officer Vincent Gircys worked as a forensic investigator for years. Despite having great respect for the law and his country, Gircys found himself on the other side of the law and fighting for civil liberties thanks to draconian COVID-19 mandates.

From being fined for attending church all the way to having his bank account seized by the state during the Freedom Convoy, Gircys learned firsthand just how unstable Charter rights he respected so much while serving as an officer had become.

Click on the video report to hear from Gircys, whom I pulled aside while covering the NCI’s Greater Vancouver hearings. The NCI is scheduled to hold hearings in Quebec starting May 11.

Just like the NCI, Rebel News is completely independent from government interests. If you appreciate our work in bringing you the other side of the story on issues the state-preferred media selectively reports on, you can click here to donate towards the costs of our journalism.

British Columbia Canada Big Government News Analysis National Citizen's Inquiry
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.