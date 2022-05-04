VICE posts 'do it yourself' abortion guide including 'abortion pills' made with ingredients used to treat horses

Wikimedia Commons

Left-wing news outlet, VICE posted a “do it yourself” abortion guide on Tuesday, with details on creating DIY “abortion pills” made with ingredients used to treat horses with stomach ulcers.

VICE’s “Motherboard” account wrote on Twitter, “Misoprostol is relatively easy to acquire from veterinary sources, since in addition to medically inducing abortions, it's also used to treat ulcers in horses,” with a link to the article.

The article comes following the leaked documents that the Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of the Supreme Court in 1973 that protects a woman’s choice to have an abortion without government restriction.

The article discusses the drug misoprostol, an NSAID medication that can be used to induce abortions.

VICE wrote in the article, “This is reminiscent of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses but also became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists. Ivermectin’s use in horses made it easier for humans to get without a prescription,” seemingly unaware of the comparisons to Ivermectin, which was vilified on social media after questions about its efficacy were raised by some medical doctors.

The mainstream media blasted popular podcast host Joe Rogan for taking ivermectin after being diagnosed with COVID-19, as prescribed by his doctor.

In September 2021, VICE tweeted out Rogan had recovered from the virus, claiming that he used his first show after his illness to spread misinformation about the drug, including an article from the site entitled “Joe Rogan is back from COVID and shilling for Ivermectin now.”

After many took to Twitter to condemn the publication for engaging in potentially dangerous home abortions, VICE instead chose to double down on the medically unsound advice.

“You may be reminded of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses. It became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists,” VICE tweeted out on Tuesday. “The main difference here is that misoprostol does something, other than giving you the sh*ts.”

“In a progressive, just world, abortions would be free and safely administrated by medical professionals. Attacks on abortion access don't stop abortions, they just lead to less safe alternatives,” VICE added, posting an article criticizing Joe Rogan.