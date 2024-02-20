EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Police whistleblower EXPOSES Force's downfall

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

Former senior sergeant Nick Terry, an officer with 35 years of experience in the Victorian Police, has come forward to highlight the stark differences between the force he joined in 1989 and the one he left just months ago.

In an exclusive interview, Nick exposes what he describes as the self-destruction of Victoria Police.

He reflects on the erosion of camaraderie and loyalty within the force, emphasising that today's environment starkly contrasts with the sense of duty and community that once defined the police.

He attributes some of this deterioration to the imposition of gender quotas in management structures, alleging that promotions and appointments are now driven by a rigid gender ratio mandate rather than merit or experience in some cases.

Concerns over political interference also loom large in his account. He points to instances where senior figures within the force have left their positions to work directly under government officials, only to return and ascend to higher ranks—a clear conflict of interest that undermines the principle of separation of powers.

Perhaps most alarming are Nick's remarks on the escalating rate of suicides among current and former police officers. He paints a grim picture of a force grappling with internal turmoil, where officers feel unsupported, silenced and ultimately pushed to the brink by a toxic work environment.

As Nick's revelations shed light on the precarious state of Victoria Police, questions linger about the force's ability to fulfill its mandate of serving and protecting the community.

With concerns over experience loss, political influence, and officer welfare at the forefront, the urgent need for reform within the Victorian police force becomes increasingly apparent.

Victoria Police responded to Rebel News' request for comment ahead of this report, stating:

Victoria Police values a diverse workforce that reflects the community it serves. We do not have gender quotas. We hire and promote our members on merit. Victoria Police is independent of government. Such impartiality is crucial for an organisation whose employees are entrusted with the authority to enforce the law, have access to sensitive information and manage financial and physical resources. Sadly, four Victoria Police officers have died by suicide since 1 January 2023. In the unfortunate event a death occurs we review the circumstances to see if any further support could have been provided. Any death by suicide is complex, regardless of whether it involves a police officer, with multiple factors often at play. Victoria Police has a team of internal welfare and qualified mental health professionals to support our employees. This includes post critical incident support, peer support, chaplaincy support, resilience and trauma recovery groups and wellbeing education and training programs.

If you know someone who needs help, contact:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 (call), 0477 131 114 (text) or lifeline.org.au

Domestic violence support: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or 1800respect.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800 or kidshelpline.com.au

Mensline Australia: 1300 789 978