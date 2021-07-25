VIEWERS REACT: All you have to do is SAY you're a woman?
In this clip from the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies response to viewers chiming in on the story of Ruby Eby.
Ruby Eby is a Toronto resident who was recently charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy at a park.
But despite media and police reports listing Ruby as a woman, he's actually a 100% biological man. He merely “identifies” as being a woman.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.