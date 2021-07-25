VIEWERS REACT: All you have to do is SAY you're a woman?

  • By Rebel News
  • July 25, 2021

In this clip from the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies response to viewers chiming in on the story of Ruby Eby.

Ruby Eby is a Toronto resident who was recently charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy at a park.

But despite media and police reports listing Ruby as a woman, he's actually a 100% biological man. He merely “identifies” as being a woman.

