Guilbeault's Liberal Payout, Eddie Bauer says Mask or Vaxx

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, knock me down with a feather! It turns out that even after declaring that he was going to be a candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada, Steven Guilbeault still received a sole-sourced contract from the government. And this sanctimonious virtue signaler — who is also a convicted criminal, by the way — wants to reinvent his role as Chief Internet Censor? Unbelievable. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And hey, whatever happened to reasonable accommodation? Just ask Abigail Smart. She is — or, rather, was — an employee at a B.C. Eddie Bauer store. But when she refused to wear a mask and didn’t get the experimental Wuhan virus vaccine, she was terminated. Drea Humphrey has the story.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my report regarding Ruby Eby, a Toronto “woman” who was recently charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy at a park. Oh, but wait a second, folks: there’s a perverse twist regarding this accused pedophile: Ruby is actually a 100% biological man. He merely “identifies” as being a woman. And guess what? That’s good enough for the authorities and the police. Sickening.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...