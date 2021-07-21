Censorship minister awarded sole-sourced contract after declaring intent to run as Liberal

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 26,990 signatures

Goal: 45,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Trudeau’s internet censorship minister received a secret, sourced contract from the Liberals after he announced his intentions to run as a candidate.

Reports like today's are the reason that Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault is pushing legislation to shut up conservative news outlets like Rebel News.

Guilbeault's censorship bill, C-36, criminalizes mean words on the internet, even for things you said years ago. It's retroactive and allows for secret nuisance complaints making social media users liable to pay up to $20,000 for every offensive tweet or Facebook post, in addition to $50,000 in fines to the government. But that's not all. The bill is truly designed to chase you right off the internet, through the threat of litigation chill. The bill allows one's political enemies to go to court with accusations that a person should be punished because they may say or do something "hurtful." You can sign our petition and read the proposed law at wwwStopC36.com.

If Guilbeault, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, is concerned that mean tweets are undermining democracy, he better call the feelings cops today. Rebel News has uncovered evidence of a strategically crafted, sole sourced contract gifted to him by his friends in the federal government well after he announced his intentions to run with the Liberal Party, and after he was widely reported as the preferred candidate in his riding.

The proof was buried on page 21 of 329 of a recent order paper question response tabled in the House of Commons. "STEVEN GUILBEAULT for “Other professional services not elsewhere specified." Isn't that just conveniently vague? The amount of the contract is also convenient. At $9,759.08, the contract value falls just under the $10,000 amount that requires mandatory reporting on the proactive disclosure list and under the amount requiring an open tender process.

Guilbeault made a public spectacle of resigning from the environmental organization, Équiterre, in November 2018 before he was awarded this contract in January 2019 to run until March 13 2019.

In an article from the French-language paper Le Devoir dated March 12, 2019 — incidentally, one day before the end of that sole sourced contract —, it was clear Guilbeault was Trudeau's man for the job:

“The Liberal Party is counting on environmentalist Steven Guilbeault to win the riding, confirmed another source for Le Devoir. Mr. Guilbeault had left Équiterre in October, and the federal Liberals almost immediately appointed him co-chair of an advisory council on climate change.”

Rebel News sought a legal opinion regarding any potential ethics violations relating to this contract. Since Guilbeault was not yet an MP at the time, the contract is inappropriate but not illegal.

Guilbeault wants us to stop looking into his past dealings with the government, and he's making it easy for enemies of Rebel News to try to litigate us out of existence through Bill-36 enabled crybaby court cases. To sign our petition to stop this legislation, please visit StopC36.com.

See the documents for yourself: