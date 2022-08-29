VIEWERS REACT: Ontario senior detained at Pearson airport and fined for not sharing personal medical information

CBSA and Peel Regional Police detained, fined, and even denied life-saving medicine to a senior at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Her crime? She didn’t want to share her medical information!

  • By Rebel News
  • August 29, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies took in viewers' reactions to the story of a 72-year-old woman who was recently detained at Toronto's Pearson airport.

For the crime of simply not sharing her private medical information, Sophia Rouchotas was held in custody by CBSA and Peel Regional Police after returning home from a trip to Iceland. As her blood pressure began to skyrocket while being held in detention, authorities even began using her potentially life-saving medicine as a bargaining chip to get her to comply.

Sophia ultimately received fines from law enforcement totaling $7500 and was detained for hours.

One viewer chimed in on the situation writing, "This makes me sick to my stomach. Canada has become a disgusting corrupt country under Trudeau."

Another viewer commented saying, "Lawyer up! Have ANY of these fines stuck?"

Yet another viewer explained, "First off, I want to say how this woman was treated was deplorable and unconstitutional. The fact that she was not allowed to access her luggage where she had placed her blood pressure medications is egregious."

This is just an excerpt from Rebel Roundup. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Fridays @ 9 pm ET | 7pm MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+This episode originally aired on August 26, 2022.

Canada Big Government Airlines & Airports News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.