VIEWERS REACT: Trudeau's disgraceful pro-Iranian regime campaign stop

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies reacted to your letters about his recent visit to Justin Trudeau’s Richmond Hill campaign stop to prop up his disgraced candidate, Majid Jowhari.

Incredibly, Jowhari is a pro-Iranian regime supporter. He has tweeted words of congratulations to the Iranian mullahs and has even arranged meetings with members of the Iranian government. He also supports Iran re-establishing an embassy in Ottawa. Jowhari also happens to be a liar, fibbing about the status of his engineering credentials.

Not only did Justin not take any questions, but David was actually physically assaulted by his RCMP bodyguards!

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

