WATCH: Health Canada proposes warning label for ground beef

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' Adam Soos to break down Health Canada's proposed policy of slapping "saturated fat" warning labels on all ground beef sold in the country.

The rationale behind the decision supposedly revolves around health and nutrition. However, as reported by City News, if the plan comes to fruition, "Canada would be the first country to require warning labels on the front of single-ingredient products."

Canadian beef producers have not been pleased with the plan. As reported by Alberta Farmer Express, Alberta Beef Producers chair Melanie Wowk stated, “Labelling ground beef — an affordable, nutritious and versatile protein, and a staple food for most Canadians — is misleading and does not make sense to us.”

“Alberta beef is an extremely sought-after protein and almost 50 per cent of the beef consumed in Canada is in ground beef form. Yet Health Canada intends to place a warning label on a product which is consumed by more than 90 percent of Canadians and will minimize its nutritional benefits.”

