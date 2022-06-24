Canadian beef under attack, F1 driver slams oilsands

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Hey, did you hear the news? Canadian beef is bad for you, which is why Canuck beef is slated to receive warning labels – you know, like cigarettes. Adam Soos rightfully has beef with how the Trudeau Liberals are attacking yet another Canadian industry. He’ll join me to dish up all the nitty-gritty.

And talk about hypocrisy! Sebastian Vettel flew into Montreal last weekend from Germany and started dumping on Canadian oilsands development. That’s his right to do so, of course, but did I mention that Vettel is a Formula One driver? Geez, what does he think is powering his race car – dilithium crystals? Kerry Diotte has all the unbelievable details…

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my monologue regarding the TikTok insanity served up by HR professional Tammy Sepetis, now better-known by her new nickname, Batshite Crazy Human Resources Lady from Hell.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…