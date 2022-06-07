Canadian HR recruiter faces social media backlash over threats to 'freedom fighters'

TikTok/Tammy Sepetis

A Canadian human resources professional who took to TikTok to voice her open hatred of “Freedom Convoy” protesters and their conservative supporters is facing a massive backlash on social media for her remarks, in which she threatened viewers to keep their opinions silent.

In the two-minute-long rant, which has been described by commentators as “unhinged” and “tyrannical,” the HR professional goes on a tirade about how every human resources manager speaks to one another and that voicing unpopular political opinions is an effective way to lock yourself out of the workforce.

“You wanna be an assh*le? We document it. We give you a couple of tries. And then what do we do? We terminate you. With cause. If we’re so lucky. If not, we give you the minimum allowed by law. Either way, best of luck to you. Recruiters are watching. HR is watching. Everywhere. And we hate you. We hate you so much.

“And you think we can’t do anything. But we can. We have the power. Always. Remember that. Doesn’t matter if there’s a f*cking man at the top of your HR department. It’s run by women. And it’s run by angry women just like me.”

“I’m so, so glad I got that off my chest. It’s been eating me up inside. And honestly, my heart goes out to you guys. You have families to feed, right? You brought your kids to these big events. You’re a freedom fighter. You’re standing up. Oh, they will be so, so proud. So, so proud of you. F*ck yourself. F*ck f*ck f*ck yourself. Mwah! Love you.”

The HR recruiter, whose LinkedIn profile identified her as Tammy Sepetis, was quickly identified by her TikTok username and public social media profiles, and has become the subject of ire on Twitter, with many social commentators condemning her and her employers for the remarks she made.

“Oh, Canada. And she has a job,” wrote Dr. Jordan Peterson, who quoted journalist Glenn Greenwald, who described her as the “President of Hell.”

WATCH: