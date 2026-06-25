Alberta Fact Check: Are falling Calgary home sales being caused by independence talk?

Canada's housing market has cooled nationally, with inventory levels rising across the country and prices generally stabilizing after years of rapid increases.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

There is no evidence that Alberta's independence movement is causing Calgary's housing market to cool. What is true is that Calgary's real estate market has shifted from the frenzied seller's market of 2023 and 2024 to a more balanced market.

The latest data from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) shows:

  • Home sales in May 2026 were down about 16% year over year.
  • The benchmark home price fell 3% year over year to $570,500.
  • Inventory rose to 6,752 units, giving Calgary about 3.1 months of supply, which is considered a balanced market.

But correlation is not causation. CREB's own chief economist attributed the slowdown to reasons like a larger housing supply, increased competition from new-home and rental markets, along with cost-of-living concerns.

There is no mention of separatism or the October referendum.

In fact, Calgary and Edmonton have been among Canada's leaders in new residential construction, which naturally increases supply and puts downward pressure on prices. More homes being built means buyers have more choices and prices stop accelerating at unsustainable rates.

Nor is Calgary unique. Canada's housing market has cooled nationally, with inventory levels rising across the country and prices generally stabilizing after years of rapid increases.

If political uncertainty alone were enough to crash housing markets, Quebec's real estate sector would have collapsed decades ago after two sovereignty referendums. It didn't.

The claim that merely talking about Alberta independence is destroying Calgary's housing market is an opinion, not a fact.

The facts point to a normal market correction driven by higher supply, slower migration and broader economic conditions affecting all of Canada— not by Albertans debating their constitutional future.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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