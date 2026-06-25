Alberta Fact Check: Are falling Calgary home sales being caused by independence talk?

There is no evidence that Alberta's independence movement is causing Calgary's housing market to cool. What is true is that Calgary's real estate market has shifted from the frenzied seller's market of 2023 and 2024 to a more balanced market.

The latest data from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) shows:

Home sales in May 2026 were down about 16% year over year .

. The benchmark home price fell 3% year over year to $570,500.

to $570,500. Inventory rose to 6,752 units, giving Calgary about 3.1 months of supply, which is considered a balanced market.

But correlation is not causation. CREB's own chief economist attributed the slowdown to reasons like a larger housing supply, increased competition from new-home and rental markets, along with cost-of-living concerns.

There is no mention of separatism or the October referendum.

In fact, Calgary and Edmonton have been among Canada's leaders in new residential construction, which naturally increases supply and puts downward pressure on prices. More homes being built means buyers have more choices and prices stop accelerating at unsustainable rates.

Nor is Calgary unique. Canada's housing market has cooled nationally, with inventory levels rising across the country and prices generally stabilizing after years of rapid increases.

If political uncertainty alone were enough to crash housing markets, Quebec's real estate sector would have collapsed decades ago after two sovereignty referendums. It didn't.

The claim that merely talking about Alberta independence is destroying Calgary's housing market is an opinion, not a fact.

The facts point to a normal market correction driven by higher supply, slower migration and broader economic conditions affecting all of Canada— not by Albertans debating their constitutional future.