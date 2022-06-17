F1 driver Sebastian Vettel wears anti-oilsands shirt to Montreal Grand Prix

Kym Illman

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline In 2021 Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline, forcing us to rely on Russia for oil. If you agree that it is in North America's best interest to build the pipeline, please sign the petition on this page. 16,940 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Sebastian Vettel, a German Formula One driver for Scuderia Ferrari is a four-time Formula One World Champion and regarded by many as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. He is, however, not one of the brightest thinkers in the realm of motorsports.

Millionaire who drives and flies around the world for a living, and whose country is heated nearly exclusively by Russian gas, complains about ethical oil. https://t.co/DlcAro9bty — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 17, 2022

34-year-old Vettel was pictured in Montreal showing his climate street cred by riding a bike adorned with a rainbow flag for Pride Season and donning a t-shirt with an image of a pipeline which read "stop mining tar sands" and "Canada's climate crime".

While Vettel is showing his concern for Canada's so-called climate criminality, he seems unbothered by what some might consider his own. After all, he does spend all year flying first class around the world from one exotic locale to another to race high-emitting cars. This year's F1 circuit has stops in Spain, Monaco, Montreal, Italy, the United States, Australia, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Human rights don't seem to be a consideration for Vittel, either.

The Saudi kingdom-controlled Oil Company, Aramco based in Dhahran is a leading sponsor of F1 racing. Vettel wears the Aramco logo on his racing suit.

Intrepid Twitter user points out that this guy has an Aramco label on his shirt, indicating a sponsorship by the Saudi oil giant.



He's not against oil. Just against the peaceful kind https://t.co/f2aFMdZ4f9 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia has been identified as one of the world's worst human rights offenders, frequently handing down lengthy prison sentences and torture on political dissidents and their families. Women in the KSA face systemic discrimination in relation to marriage, family, divorce, and decisions relating to children, including child custody. Women are also subject to strict religious dress laws.

As of 2020, Aramco is one of the largest companies in the world by revenue. In May, the state-backed company overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company after an 80% surge in profits in the first quarter of 2022, a spike caused in part by the Russian war on Ukraine.

Some, including this author, accuse Vettel's homeland of Germany of playing a major role in funding the Russian war effort through purchase contracts with Kremlin-controlled gas company, Gazprom. This fact has apparently not made its way into Vittel's dashboard. Gazprom earned more than $20 billion USD from sales to Europe in the first two months of 2022.

According to DW, Germany buys 50% of its natural gas from Russia and Germany took in 20% of all gas exports produced by the expansionist oligarchy.

In contrast, the oil sands play a role in affirming human rights and minority prosperity. A recent brief prepared by the Oilsands Community Alliance detailed the economic benefit to Canada's indigenous peoples through oil and gas partnerships.

In 2019, Indigenous companies in the Wood Buffalo region had direct business valued at $1.7 billion with oil sands operators — 22% higher than in 2018 and 45% higher than in 2017. Indigenous people made up 7.4% of the industry’s workforce in 2019 when the percentage of the Canadian population identifying as Indigenous in Canada is just 4.9%.

Vettel didn't have to come to Canada to fight for justice. He could start by looking at himself in his rearview mirror.