Alberta Fact Check: If separation talk is killing investment, why is Alberta leading the country?

Liberal MP Corey Hogan says Alberta's independence debate is creating uncertainty that will lead to job losses, declining productivity and weaker economic growth.

The evidence says otherwise.

The Calgary Chamber - and the entire business community - is raising the alarm about continuing the conversation on separation. Separatist-driven uncertainty leads to "job losses, declining productivity and reductions in regional economic growth." pic.twitter.com/mKXpxwdKA2 — Corey Hogan 🇨🇦 (@coreyhoganyyc) June 8, 2026

According to Hogan and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, discussing Alberta independence is bad for business. They warn that investors will flee, jobs will disappear and economic growth will suffer.

If that's true, Alberta's economy appears not to have noticed.

Statistics Canada data shows Alberta has led Canada's largest provinces in employment growth for much of the past two years. Alberta continues to attract billions of dollars in private-sector investment in energy, petrochemicals, data centres, hydrogen, electricity generation and critical minerals.

The claim that investors are fleeing Alberta because Albertans are discussing their constitutional future simply does not match reality.

In fact, Alberta's strong performance undermines the argument entirely.

I’m all for folks pointing out the potential risks of Alberta separating. That’s a healthy part of the debate.



But this whole “the separation debate is killing investment” argument is complete BS. Every economic indicator says the exact opposite. Every. Single. One.



Muzzling… https://t.co/gzVWpNZ8Jy pic.twitter.com/JmVVWaFxG2 — Rob Anderson (@FreeAlbertaRob) June 8, 2026

Alberta has the highest GDP per capita in Canada. It was one of the largest contributors to national economic growth in 2025. It continues to attract investment while generating wealth that helps support federal spending across the country.

Meanwhile, the Fraser Institute found Alberta contributed $244.6 billion more to Ottawa than it received back between 2007 and 2022. In 2022 alone, Alberta sent $14.2 billion more to the federal government than it got back in federal spending.

So the argument is backwards.

Alberta is not the fragile province being carried by Confederation. Alberta is one of the provinces carrying Confederation.

The warning is particularly ironic coming from a Liberal MP. The Carney Liberals inherited and continued many of the policies that helped drive Canada into a technical recession, making Canada the only G7 country to record two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

There is nothing “technical” about the recession Canada is facing.



Canadians are not “technically” struggling, they are feeling it every single day through higher costs, weaker growth, and an economy that has fallen so far behind that Canada is now the ONLY G20 country in a… pic.twitter.com/wZJsn9HjF0 — Sukhman Gill (@SukhmanGillASL) June 8, 2026

Albertans are being told that talking about independence will damage the economy. Yet Alberta continues to outperform much of the country despite years of federal policies that many Albertans believe have discouraged investment and slowed development.

None of this proves Alberta should separate.

But it does undermine the claim that discussing separation is somehow causing economic devastation.

If Alberta is leading the country in employment growth, attracting investment and generating much of Canada's economic activity while sending billions more to Ottawa than it receives back, then critics are asking Albertans to believe two contradictory things at the same time.

That Alberta is prosperous enough to sustain Canada.

But somehow not prosperous enough to sustain itself.

The real question is not whether Alberta can afford to stand on its own.

It's whether the rest of Canada can afford Alberta finally keeping its own money.