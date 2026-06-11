Alberta Fact Check: Has talk of independence already driven away investment?

Companies have continued to announce significant investments in Alberta amid increasing independence sentiment.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 11, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: Facebook / Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said talk of Alberta separation drives away investment during his speech at the Global Energy Show in Calgary; the evidence so far points in the opposite direction.

While Alberta has been debating sovereignty, constitutional reform, equalization, and even outright independence more intensely than at any point in decades, companies continue to announce some of the largest private-sector investments in Canadian history.

Here are just a few examples:

Dow Path2Zero: $10.1 billion

Dow's Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan is a $10.1 billion investment that will create one of the world's first net-zero emissions ethylene and derivatives facilities. The project is expected to support thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions. The final investment decision was made in late 2023 and construction is underway.

Linde: More than $2 billion

In 2024, Linde announced it would invest more than $2 billion in a massive clean hydrogen facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland to support Dow's project. The company called it the largest clean hydrogen production facility in Canada and Linde's largest single investment.

Air Products Net-Zero Hydrogen Complex

Air Products continues development of its multibillion-dollar net-zero hydrogen energy complex near Edmonton, one of the largest hydrogen projects in North America.

Alberta continues to lead Canada in investment

Statistics Canada data has consistently shown Alberta leading the country in business investment per capita. Alberta also attracted a disproportionate share of Canada's major project announcements in energy, petrochemicals, hydrogen, carbon capture, data centres, and critical minerals over the last several years.  Alberta's Industrial Heartland remained one of the busiest industrial investment zones in North America. 

Investors appear to be making decisions based on Alberta's natural gas reserves, petrochemical feedstocks, skilled workforce, tax environment, and regulatory certainty—not on what people are saying at town halls. If merely discussing constitutional options scared away capital, these projects would never have proceeded.

The stronger argument may be the reverse: investors have repeatedly demonstrated confidence in Alberta despite ongoing political debates because the province's underlying economic fundamentals remain exceptionally strong.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-11 12:36:36 -0400
    Hog-tying investors through excessive government regulations and needless “consultations” with “special interest” groups is what drives capital away. When it takes years before even the first shovel full of soil is moved, the money that would have been spent goes some place else.