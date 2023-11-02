WATCH: Sheila Gunn Reid on True North Nation panel in Calgary: 'Why is the left so hateful?'

By Ezra Levant JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND Can you help us keep our journalists and cameramen safe? 127 Donors

Last Saturday, independent Canadian news company True North held an event in Calgary called True North Nation featuring Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, True North journalists, and others.

The event featured a panel discussion where Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid joined RightNow's Alissa Golob and True North's Lindsay Shepherd exploring the question: 'Why is the left so hateful?'

Thank you to everybody who came out to True North Nation in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/fr3e4uLYXg — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 22, 2023

Sheila discussed many different events in which Rebel News reporters, including herself, have faced physical and verbal abuse at the hands of the left while out in the field. She explained how in many instances, the abusers are morally supported in their actions by the mainstream media.

"Over the course of COVID we saw politics break down into people who want to be left alone, and the people who won't leave you alone," said Sheila.

She also spoke on the irony of the left demanding 'diversity' while supporting homogenous ideology, and attempting to destroy diversity of thought and belief.

Last weekend, @TrueNorthCentre held an event in Calgary featuring their independent journalists, politicians, and the Premier of Alberta. RightNow's Alissa Golob was on a political panel on left wing vs right wing politics. Check out a clip from the panel below! pic.twitter.com/ojVb75xktb — rightnowhq (@RightNowHQ) October 26, 2023

The panel discussed a viral clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Pollievre in which he says that he 'doesn't really believe in left-wing vs. right-wing' and whether or not they agreed with him that those terms are no longer useful.

"I do think it's still relevant... but I think what we saw over the course of COVID was a lot of people who were traditionally leftist, and they may have not understood why, having a bit of a cultural awakening that maybe they are actually conservative. Over the course of COVID we saw politics break down into people who want to be left alone, and the people who won't leave you alone," Sheila shared.

The full True North Nation panel discussion can be watched above.