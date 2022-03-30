What are the charges MPP Randy Hillier is facing?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the arrest, imprisonment and subsequent release of Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

The charges Hillier is facing are:

One count of assaulting a peace or public officer

Two counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer

One count of obstructing or resisting someone aiding a public or peace officer

Three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two of them considered mischief

Two counts of mischief or obstructing property exceeding $5,000

Hillier also has several charges relating to his involvement in other protests against COVID restrictions in Ontario.

