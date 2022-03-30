What are the charges MPP Randy Hillier is facing?
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the arrest, imprisonment and subsequent release of Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.
The charges Hillier is facing are:
- One count of assaulting a peace or public officer
- Two counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer
- One count of obstructing or resisting someone aiding a public or peace officer
- Three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two of them considered mischief
- Two counts of mischief or obstructing property exceeding $5,000
Hillier also has several charges relating to his involvement in other protests against COVID restrictions in Ontario.
- By Rebel News
