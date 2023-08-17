What caused the tragic Hawaii wildfires? Friends of Science’s Michelle Stirling explains
Michelle told Sheila in detail how, despite the left attributing the Hawaiian wildfires to climate change, an unusual combination of factors was to blame for making the event so disastrous.
This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 16, 2023.
On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science to discuss the pause on renewables, the Hawaiian wildfires being blamed on climate change, and the toxic gas that battery farm fires cause.
Sheila commented on how the left is using the graves of the people who have died and the people who have suffered loss and tragedy to push their climate change agenda, and asked Michelle what she found when looking into the wildfires. Michelle answered:
One thing that's happened is the islands used to have a lot of sugar cane and pineapple plantations. So these were all irrigated and tended. And over time that industry has shut down. I think it's gone from about 80% to about 45% land use now or something like that. In its place has grown all of these invasive species of grass, which I got a video I can send you of a fire in Oahu with the grass about 3 metres tall and then it dries. It's a tremendous fuel load. So, unfortunately, you know, the grass lights on fire, the Amber storm comes, it enters into houses.
And the other thing our wildfire consultant said is that most things in homes are very combustible now like they're different materials today. So a lot of these houses, unfortunately, burned from the inside out. And the trees didn't burn so much.
So, it's a terrible tragedy and I'm sure that there will be many more people lost. Because, you know, it's very hard to escape, and probably a lot of people simply suffocated. But you can see that for a long time, the wildfire people in Hawaii have been assessing the potential risks and dealing with other wildfires. There have been many other wildfires, but not combined with this kind of wind, so just tremendous tragedy all around.
