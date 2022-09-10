What happens on day 2 of the 'London Bridge is down' protocol?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected]

The official protocol known as “London bridge is down," a code reference for when the Queen of England passes away, is now playing out in the United Kingdom. On day two of the protocol, Charles the III is proclaimed king at the privy council.

This rehearsal has been changed and practiced since the 1960s in preparation for when the death of the Queen occurs, and here’s what happens on day two.

