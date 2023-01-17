What is Nicholas Lyons doing in Davos at the World Economic Forum?

E-transfer (Canada):

City of London Lord Mayor, Nicholas Lyons, was in attendance this week at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.

On the second day of the annual gathering of the elite, he spoke with Rebel News UK reporter Callum Smiles and discussed a range of topics including climate change, the West's relationship with China, as well as his involvement in the controversial Davos event.

Each year, some of the world's richest and most influential people attend the World Economic Forum event in Davos to discuss policies on a global level. Speakers at the event talk about subjects such as climate change, social justice, sustainability, technology, and global governance.

