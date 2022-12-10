What’s up with the Emergencies Act inquiry following Trudeau’s testimony?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 9, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant was joined by Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer Eva Chipiuk to recap the past few weeks of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Although testimonies from major political figures such as Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau finished up a couple of weeks ago, and news coverage has died down, the commission inquiry into Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act on peacefully protesting truckers isn’t finished yet.

“After the factual basis ended with Justin Trudeau… the next week following was a policy discussion phase. So, there were various academics and different professionals that were giving their opinions on, for example, the CSIS act and the definition of national security threat. Which, as we know from what went on at the inquiry, that became quite a question about whether or not the Emergencies Act was properly invoked and turned into whether or not that definition was properly met,” said Eva.

Ezra made a comment that these discussions sounded more like academic discussions, as opposed to simply holding Trudeau accountable.

Eva agreed that this came up during one of the policy discussions, and it was said that the worst thing is that this is just giving academics work. She spoke about one of the things she found to be troubling, “Some of these academics, after six long weeks of evidence was given, were still using the same language as [the] MSM was providing before the inquiry, so all the narrative that was being spun was still being used by these academics like they haven’t learnt anything in the last six weeks.”

