What's the difference between Trudeau and O'Toole?

The benefits of a parliamentary democracy are supposed to be that two (or more) political parties engage in a battle of ideas that appeal to their country's population, with each side providing a different vision of the future on major issues.

Right now in Canada, however, what's the difference between the Liberal and Conservative parties?

That's a question Ezra was wondering on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

When it comes to the major issues, Ezra questioned why Canadians would vote for the Conservative Party and its leader Erin O'Toole, given their views align almost completely with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals:

Erin O'Toole has been leader for a year. The party did better without a leader than with him as leader. But why would he have support? How is he different from Trudeau? Carbon taxes? Check. Mass migration? Check. Pandering to Quebec? Check. The lockdowns? Check. Cancel culture? Like I said, he hasn't said a word against the new censorship proposals from Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault. In fact, the last word on the subject was from his critic Alain Rayes supporting censorship.

Full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show air Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT and are available to subscribers of RebelNews+.