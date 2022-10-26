Why is the city of Brampton still promoting COVID vaccines for the youth?

E-transfer (Canada):

If you have taken a drive through the city of Brampton recently, then you may have seen the signs that the city has been advertising for first booster COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5-11.

Not only that, but the city of Brampton is also running video advertisements (City of Brampton | Vaccinate Brampton) on their website encouraging people to get vaccinated. My question is, why are they still promoting these vaccines for the youth?

The director of Pfizer has now stated that they did not know if the vaccine would stop infection before they hit the market. Even Denmark has stopped giving booster doses to people under the age of 18. Does the city of Brampton have different science than Denmark?

When I saw it, the media was not showing the real picture. Instead of telling us the truth, they started covering their lies and polished them with their so-called news. So, I decided to show our people the other side of the story.

As you can see in this video, you can’t find this in MSM. Thanks to Rebel News for providing me with a platform and full support so I can keep on going to be a citizen journalist. Stay tuned for more reports.

I'm going to be following this very closely. If you want to help us fight back legally against unjust mandates regarding COVID-19 booster vaccine doses, please consider donating at NoForcedBoosters.com.