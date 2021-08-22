How we're winning COVID tickets in Canada's most oppressive jurisdictions

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the current state of our Fight The Fines project, which is seeing success in “oppressive lockdown jurisdictions” including Manitoba.

In this clip, Sheila talks with Ezra about why the courts have been so slow to address these lockdown tickets, and why they're being tossed out now:

“Instead of just telling the misdeeds, I think it is really perfectly Rebel that not only do we tell the misdeeds, we also help. Because sometimes just telling the story without offering help, for me, that's something the mainstream media does. We don't like to exploit this story for clicks, we want to be able to help. So that's what Fight The Fines does, and that's why I'm really proud of the work that we're doing. “But yes — some of the things are finally making their way into the court system, and particularly out of Manitoba, where we have the really incredible Alberta lawyer Leighton Grey and his team working on many of the cases in Manitoba -- those things are being kicked out of court, on the other side, so fast, I can't keep up. I'm trying my best to report them, and in the coming days and weeks, you'll be seeing a lot of stories coming from me about the successes that we've had in Manitoba. That's great news to me because Manitoba was really one of the really oppressive, lockdown jurisdictions. In fact, it remains that way. But at least we provided a little reprieve for some of the people...”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.