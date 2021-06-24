World Health Org: Vaccinate kids against COVID — but also, it might not be safe

The World Health Organization has recently faced scrutiny over its decision to alter its vaccine messaging for children. Earlier this week, the WHO suggested countries hold off on vaccinating kids, but then tweaked the language on its website to say:

Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers. More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined this mixed messaging coming from the United Nations public health agency.

Speaking about some of the advice being offered by the WHO before taking a vaccine, like speaking to your doctor about side effects or other concerns, Ezra wondered if this was even possible for children aged 12 and up, who are able to receive a COVID vaccine in Canada without parental consent:

Does a 12 year old know to ask all these questions about the ingredients of the vaccine? And would the vaccinator know the answers? In some cases, it might be a very sophisticated doctor who has studied these things or a nurse who is very familiar with them. But in many cases, the people giving you the jab are not particularly experts in vaccines — they might not even be doctors or nurses. Are they able to answer questions about the ingredients in the vaccine? Do they even know the answer? And is it meaningful consent to be jabbed if you don't know the question, if you don't get the answer and if it's a child?

