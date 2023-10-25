Xi Van Fleet on Maoist Revolution and Cultural Marxism in North America

E-transfer (Canada):

On The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Xi Van Fleet, survivor of Mao's Cultural Revolution and author of Mao's America: A Survivor’s Warning.

Ezra pointed out that he saw a tweet by Xi Van Fleet that said, "Same people, the same cause, the same ideology and the same goal!"

The same people, the same cause, the same ideology, and the same goal! pic.twitter.com/qZXCfNGosJ — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 21, 2023

"You have given us a great education on the ways of the Maoist revolution and how it is being replicated by cultural Marxism in North America," said Ezra.

"Can you explain for our viewers who maybe missed your last appearance on the show? Explain how you would say that Black Lives Matter, the pride, quieres for Palestine and the pro-Hamas movement. How are those the same people with the same goal? Explain that for people who might not know how that could possibly be true," Ezra furthered.

Xi Van Fleet answered: