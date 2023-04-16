Xi Van Fleet describes growing up during China's Cultural Revolution and parallels with CRT today

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zhedong's Cultural Revolution in China, on the modern struggle sessions taking place in America today.

Xi went viral last year for an impassioned speech she gave in front of the school board of Loudon, Virginia. In it, she compared the critical race theory being taught in schools to the Cultural Revolution, a communist purge.

Xi described her school years taking place during the revolution and being sent to the countryside after high school as part of the Maoist policy of "reeducation by the peasants." Only after working in the fields for three years before Mao died was she able to attend college. "I absolutely had my childhood and youth taken away by Mao," she said. "I saw everything."

Xi talked about how textbooks were banned in order to make room for Mao's 'Little Red Book,' and the mini-struggle sessions that would take place in her classroom. She and Ezra also discussed how Mao relied on the Red Guard and China's youth to take down political rivals, and how it parallels the indoctrination of North American youth today.

