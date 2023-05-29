Zero COVID deaths in healthy adolescents, Israel Ministry of Health says

According to data released by the Israel Ministry of Health, no healthy individuals under the age of 50 died of COVID-19.

Rebel News
Attorney Ori Xabi has been filing freedom of information requests with the Israel Ministry of Health (MoH) to obtain information regarding policy handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Epoch Times.

There were “zero deceased of 18–49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” the Israel MoH said in response to Xabi, who inquired about the number of COVID-19 patients under the age of 50 with no comorbidities that had died.

As the news went viral, the Israel MoH took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

“This is not what the whole data shows,” they said. “Fake news is dangerous.”

The claim is that the data is limited in that the MoH only conducted an epidemiological investigation for 27 (7.5%) of the 356 young people who died of COVID-19 in Israel, leaving 92.5% of deaths without further examination.

Yet, as discovered by the Epoch Times, the MoH uses an “intelligence system that details extensive patient information including comorbidities" and has done so since 2020.

There was also a directorate with guidelines issued by the Israel MoH in May of 2020 that instructed hospitals and medical departments to include underlying diseases when filling out COVID-19 death notices.

The Ministry of Health in Israel has previously been accused of “actively hiding” COVID-19 vaccinate related adverse events from the public.

Questions around COVID-19 deaths arose by the summer of 2020, when institutions like Canada’s largest public health unit, stated that anyone who tested positive was classified as a COVID-19 death regardless of other factors or pre-existing conditions.

Israel News Analysis
