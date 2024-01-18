14 House Democrats break ranks with party, vote against Biden's 'open borders' policy
Texas Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran tabled a resolution to counter the rising influx of illegal immigrants entering the United States. Fourteen Democrats vote against the party line to support the motion. Twelve Democrats and nine Republicans abstained from the vote.
A group of fourteen Democrat House members voted against the Biden administration's lackadaisical approach to the southern border.
The resolution expressed firm disapproval of the "national security and public safety crisis along the southwest border" and urged President Joe Biden to "end his administration’s open-borders policies."
Among the Democrats to not tow the party line is Texas Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, an ex-linebacker for the Tennessee Titans and former official in the Obama administration. He is set to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the 2024 election, reported the Daily Wire.
The group also includes Reps. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO), Angie Craig (D-MN), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Donald Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Susie Lee (D-NV), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Wiley Nickel (D-NC), Mary Peltola (D-AK), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), and Eric Sorensen (D-IL).
"Most of us understand that nations need borders, those borders should be secured, and we should enforce the immigration laws on the books," Golden said in a statement. "Most of us also understand that those seeking entry to our country deserve an orderly and predictable immigration process."
"Right now, we have problems on both fronts," he added.
"Illegal immigration threatens our national security and undermines American jobs," continued Golden. "It’s time for Congress and the Biden administration to come together and pass legislation to meaningfully address issues at the border. It should be a top priority in Washington, just like it is in most of America."
The cross-party vote occurred simultaneously with the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It also coincided with the day congressional leaders convened with Biden at the White House.
The meeting focused on a funding proposal for national security, aimed at supporting U.S. allies like Ukraine and Israel, and discussions on border security. Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled Senate was engaged in negotiations to reach an agreement.
"I told President Biden: it's on you," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. "Your policies created the border crisis. Your executive action can end it," he said.
"House Republicans will continue to demand transformative policy change and hold this administration accountable until the border is secure," maintains Johnson.
