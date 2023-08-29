43% of Canadian jailbreaks took place in healing lodges
20% of escapes from healing lodges occurred at two facilities: Willow Cree Healing Centre near Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, and Buffalo Sage Wellness House in Edmonton.
Out of the 56 escapes recorded by Corrections Service staff over a four year period, 24 occurred at indigenous healing centres run by the federal government.
Too many prison breaks at healing lodges, says @CSC_SCC_en report. Escapees include violent convicts serving time for homicide & robbery. https://t.co/NIjY00hlwP #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KYCv6LVDma— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 29, 2023
20% of escapes from healing lodges occurred at two facilities: Willow Cree Healing Centre near Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, and Buffalo Sage Wellness House in Edmonton.
After public outcry, Liberals to return child killer McClintic to prison and toughen transfer rules https://t.co/bn0W72jArC pic.twitter.com/g9ltIo7eq3— National Post (@nationalpost) November 8, 2018
In 2018, after public outcry, the killer of 8-year-old Tori Stafford, Terri-Lynne McClintic, was moved from a healing lodge after being transferred to one in Saskatchewan eight years into her 25-year-sentence for murdering the little girl.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.