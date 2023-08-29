43% of Canadian jailbreaks took place in healing lodges

20% of escapes from healing lodges occurred at two facilities: Willow Cree Healing Centre near Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, and Buffalo Sage Wellness House in Edmonton.

Facebook / Willow Cree Health Services
Out of the 56 escapes recorded by Corrections Service staff over a four year period, 24 occurred at indigenous healing centres run by the federal government.

In 2018, after public outcry, the killer of 8-year-old Tori Stafford, Terri-Lynne McClintic, was moved from a healing lodge after being transferred to one in Saskatchewan eight years into her 25-year-sentence for murdering the little girl.

