'Canada hear us': Iranians rally at Carney’s office

On Wednesday, March 25, Iranians gathered once again outside Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office, demanding that their voices be heard. Despite the cold, a group of determined protesters stood chanting “Canada hear us!” and “Mark Carney hear us!”—a direct appeal to a government that continues to offer words, but not action.

دومین تجمع اعتراضی مقابل دفتر نخست وزیر کانادا در شهر اتاوا با هدف فشار بر دولت برای به رسمیت شناختن دولت گذار به رهبری شاهزاده رضاپهلوی - چهارشنبه ۲۵مارچ ساعت ۴:۳۰ عصر#LionAndSunRevolution #MIGAwithPahlavi pic.twitter.com/yFQT84WD8S — Davod (@Davod1402) March 19, 2026

The demonstration followed a series of meetings earlier that day in Parliament, where rally organizers Ardeshir Zarezadeh and Benyamin Aryana met with several Members of Parliament to raise urgent concerns about both the situation inside Iran and growing security threats within Canada.

Iranians gathered outside Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office on Wednesday, urging Canada to recognize Reza Pahlavi as their leader, expel IRGC-linked terrorists, and help restore internet access in Iran. pic.twitter.com/RAv5sX0T23 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 26, 2026

Zarezadeh described a packed day of discussions with officials, including Garnett Genuis, Vince Gasparro, and more MPs, emphasizing that their goal was to ensure Iranian voices are brought directly into Canada’s political sphere.

“We had a couple of events in Ottawa today. We met a number of parliament members to discuss the situation in Iran and some concerns within the Iranian-Canadian community, some security concerns here. Especially recently, threats coming to our country. We had a round table with MP Garnett Genuis. We talked about the current ongoing situation inside of Iran and what we expect from Canadian government. We asked members of Parliament to raise our voice in the house.”

Beyond meetings, Zarezadeh said he personally delivered a list of demands to Parliament, calling for clarity and concrete action from the federal government, particularly in response to Canada prioritizing diplomacy over military intervention.

“Before this demonstration, I went to Parliament and delivered a list of our demands from Prime Minister of Canada and government, so an MP promised to personally deliver this letter we wrote to the Prime Minister listing some demands. I’m hoping to see some response from the Prime Minister that defines what he means by saying we have been choosing diplomacy over military action. We don’t know what diplomacy means when he says diplomacy. If you choose diplomacy, this is the diplomacy. For example: access to internet. Medical, in terms of medical supplies, medication. We have security issues. If the government is serious, they can remove foreign interference coming from Iran. They can remove IRGC members from Canada, Hamas and other proxies that are supporting the Islamic Regime.”

Aryana echoed those concerns, stressing that while Canadian officials often express support rhetorically, meaningful action remains absent.

“We need much more effective action and support. We appreciate the nice words but we need effective actions. Especially against the IRGC agents who are coming to Canada without consequences and making threats to the Iranian community and the Jewish community.”

And for Canadians watching from the outside, Aryana had a clear message: this is not a distant conflict – it is personal, immediate, and ongoing for many in their own communities.

“If you have Iranian friends, please keep in mind that they are going through a very tough time. They are fighting with tooth and nail for their freedom. We would appreciate any support for the Iranian people during this hard time.”