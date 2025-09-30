'Cut foreign aid': Poilievre demands Carney slash wasteful government spending

The Conservative leader called on Carney to reduce his new spending increases and cut bureaucracy as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

  |   September 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Pierre Poilievre condemning the Carney Liberals for continuing to waste billions of taxpayer dollars while driving up inflation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday during a press conference in Ottawa, Poilievre addressed rising food prices and the soaring cost of living under the Liberal government.

He called on Carney to reverse the Liberals' spending increases and reduce foreign aid in order to take care of Canadians first.

"We're calling for Mark Carney to reverse his new spending increases, cap spending, cut bureaucracy, consultants, [and] foreign aid," said Poilievre.

"We can't give money abroad when we're not feeding our own people at home. Charity starts at home. Cut foreign aid. Put the money into our country instead," he continued.

"Lets cut back on the handouts to phony asylum claimants. Stop paying for hotels for fake refugees. Get rid of the corporate welfare handouts to Mark Carney's insiders and friends," the Conservative leader added.

The Carney Liberals have been facing increasing criticism from Conservatives over wasteful spending as the cost of living crisis continues in Canada.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-30 22:44:02 -0400
    Liberals are illiberal Marxists these days. Voters in the west need to get rid of them and put the free enterprise Conservatives in office. Pierre also needs to stop being such a politician. It’s time Alberta and Saskatchewan shocks Ottawa with separation.