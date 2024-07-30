'Enough is enough': Tens of thousands rally in London against mass immigration, censorship, and two-tier policing

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help Jasper! A massive wildfire has struck the town of Jasper, Alberta. Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid is on the scene, and Rebel News is crowdfunding for emergency disaster relief efforts. Take Action Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

On July 27, a massive rally organized by Tommy Robinson was held in Trafalgar Square, London. This demonstration followed the June 1 protest where Robinson premiered his documentary, "Lawfare - A Totalitarian State." Tommy Robinson, a well-known English independent journalist and activist, has faced several arrests and censorship for challenging the government narrative.

On Saturday, thousands of supporters expressed their dissatisfaction and concerns about multiple issues. The fear of losing their identity due to mass immigration was the primary concern. Other issues included censorship, two-tier policing, the cost of living, and biased coverage by state and corporate media.

Multiple speakers were present, including Laurence Fox, actor and political activist; Paul Thorpe, YouTuber; Tamara Lich, the Freedom Convoy leader prosecuted for opposing the Canadian government; Bishop Cei Dewar, a podcast, TV, and news contributor; and many more.

Throughout the day, Tommy Robinson featured his documentary "Silenced," which had previously stirred up much controversy. Concurrently, several other protests took place in the city, including a march organized by Stand Up to Racism to counter Robinson's event, an anti-Israel march, and a Trans Pride event. Over 1,000 police officers were deployed on the ground to maintain order.

"We have forgotten to have faith in ourselves," mentioned one of the supporters at Trafalgar Square.

"Our forefathers gave their lives to defend this country—democracy, liberty, and freedom. The least we can do is our part to stand up for the future of our children and grandchildren. It's their futures that we are trying to save," exclaimed another attendee.

Recent riots in the town of Leeds have raised significant concerns and highlighted the problems associated with mass immigration and integration. "At the end of the day, it's going to happen. Now, you bring in different people, different cultures. It's going to kick off," said one participant. An emotional woman expressed, "It's very emotional to me, you know, because this is not England. This is not Britain."

The British people have had enough, and they are making their voices heard by gathering and sending a message across the UK and internationally. Patriotism remains strong among the people in England, and we will closely follow their movement.