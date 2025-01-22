'Lockdown Queen' Jacinda Ardern announces million-dollar memoir

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s divisive former prime minister, has announced the upcoming release of her memoir, A Different Kind of Power, a book she describes as “deeply personal.” While billed as an inspirational account of leadership, the memoir has already reignited criticism of her turbulent tenure.

Ardern, dubbed NZ’s "Lockdown Queen" for her stringent COVID-19 policies, said she hoped the book would resonate with aspiring leaders. “For anyone who has ever doubted themselves, I really hope there is something in it for them,” she said. She added, “I have written about things that I haven’t shared before, but I’ve also tried to share how it feels to lead, especially if you’re surprised to find yourself in leadership.”

The book, set for release in June, is positioned by its publisher Crown as a tale of how “a Mormon girl plagued by self-doubt made political history and changed our assumptions of what a global leader can be.” Critics, however, argue that the glowing portrayal glosses over her controversial policies and unmet promises during her tenure.

Ardern’s government was criticised for failing to address New Zealand’s housing crisis and for the economic and social impact of her pandemic lockdowns, which triggered large-scale protests on the steps of Parliament. Her strict vaccine mandates and lockdown measures drew ire, with thousands accusing her government of authoritarian overreach.

In announcing the book, Ardern said: “I also wanted to share why I believe in empathetic leadership, and that kindness isn’t just something we should teach our kids, there’s a place for it in politics too. Especially in these times.”

The memoir will also touch on her surprise ascension to leadership as a WEF Young Global Leader in 2017, a victory propelled by “Jacindamania,” and her abrupt resignation in January 2023, when she claimed she no longer had “enough in the tank.”

Since stepping down, Ardern has signed a lucrative book deal reportedly worth over $1 million, taken up cushy fellowship roles at Harvard University, and joined Prince William’s Earthshot prize board. Despite this, her legacy remains polarising, with critics questioning whether her memoir will offer genuine reflection or simply reinforce her curated left-wing image.