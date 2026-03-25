'Moment of lucidity': Elizabeth May opposes controversial 'Combatting Hate Act'

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Green Party Leader Elizabeth May publicly opposing the Liberals' 'Combatting Hate Act' in recent remarks.

Bill C-9, formally known as the Combatting Hate Act, seeks to amend the Criminal Code by introducing new offences related to hate propaganda, hate-motivated crimes, intimidation, and obstruction of access to religious or cultural places

May has criticized the bill as a "direct attack on fundamental freedoms" and a move toward an "internet censorship regime". She has also condemned the government's use of "fast-tracking" and "bulldozing" tactics to push the bill through without what she considers proper parliamentary study.

May expressed concern that removing the word "extreme" from the Supreme Court’s definition of "hatred" lowers the legal threshold, potentially leading to more criminal prosecutions for expression.

Lise commented on May's decision, noting the Green Party leader "did the right thing." "She's the MP for one of the wokest ridings in the nation, and I guarantee Elizabeth May is going to hear it from her very left-wing British Columbia people," she said. "But she did the right thing."

Concerns expressed by May about the lowered threshold for hatred offences and the pace of the bill’s consideration reflect broader questions being asked by some MPs and stakeholders about the measure’s scope.