'Not voluntary': Liberals push forward with controversial gun confiscation plan

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tom Mavin of the National Firearms Association joined the show to discuss the Liberals' controversial firearm 'buyback' program.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree asserted on Tuesday that the Liberals' controversial firearm confiscation plan will move forward despite significant pushback from the public and local police forces. The Liberal minister said it "will not be optional" for police forces to enforce his government's firearm prohibition after October 31st of this year.

The program purportedly aims to compensate owners for surrendering certain prohibited semi-automatic rifles, though critics argue it broadly affects common hunting and sporting firearms while facing low participation rates and enforcement challenges.

Mavin slammed the program for wasting resources and failing to address real criminals with illegal guns, noting participation in the Liberals' initiative is extremely limited.

"I wasn't entirely sure of the purpose of their announcement there yesterday. Were they desperately looking for people to sign up or were they touting some great success?" he said. "We certainly don't see what they've accomplished as a great success," he continued.

The Liberals’ firearm 'buyback' program continues to face questions about its effectiveness, with the government insisting the prohibition will be mandatory for police forces to enforce after October 31 despite ongoing public and stakeholder opposition.

As the March 31 deadline for the current phase approaches, low participation rates and enforcement challenges persist, even as the government maintains its commitment to 'compensating' owners for surrendering the targeted semi-automatic rifles.