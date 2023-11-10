'Such disrespect!' Activists co-opt Remembrance Day for 'Palestinian Martyrs'

Social media did not react well to the news that the one day meant to honour Canadian war dead would be rebranded by pro-Hamas apologists for their agenda.

'Such disrespect!' Activists co-opt Remembrance Day for 'Palestinian Martyrs'
Anti-Israel protesters are organizing a 'Remembrance Day vigil' with Palestinian flag-coloured poppies in Mississauga, Ontario.

The Mississauga protest vigil for "Palestinian Martyrs" is set to take place Saturday evening to coincide with similar events in Toronto.

"Look what we have allowed to happen."

Remembrance Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of Canadian soldiers and is marked by two minutes of silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. An agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations began at 11 am on November 11, 1918.

