'Such disrespect!' Activists co-opt Remembrance Day for 'Palestinian Martyrs'

Anti-Israel protesters are organizing a 'Remembrance Day vigil' with Palestinian flag-coloured poppies in Mississauga, Ontario.

Pro-Gaza protesters are now organizing a 'Remembrance day vigil' with Palestinian flag coloured poppies in Mississauga, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/0SWAxNteDd — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 10, 2023

The Mississauga protest vigil for "Palestinian Martyrs" is set to take place Saturday evening to coincide with similar events in Toronto.

Social media did not react well to the news that the one day meant to honour Canadian war dead would be rebranded by pro-Hamas apologists for their agenda.

Soon there won’t be a Remembrance Day I’m afraid. Such disrespect. — Carole 🍎 (@gracefromsj) November 10, 2023

"Look what we have allowed to happen."

What a slap in the face to our veterans who fought for our beautiful Canada. They served to make life better for us and look what we have allowed to happen. 🙏💔🇨🇦🍁 — LJB WTF (@ljb879) November 10, 2023

Remembrance Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of Canadian soldiers and is marked by two minutes of silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. An agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations began at 11 am on November 11, 1918.