'We will have an economic boom': Keith Wilson on Alberta independence

On Wednesday’s livestream, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson joined Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle to discuss Alberta’s growing independence movement and why separation would likely benefit Alberta’s economy.

Wilson condemned a recent poll commissioned by Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce that indicated almost half of Alberta’s businesses would consider leaving the province if citizens choose the second option on the unity-related referendum question this fall.

"What's important for all of us to keep in mind when we look at this propaganda coming out of some of the lefties at the Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, is that what their survey was measuring was fear, not opportunity," he said.

"And the reality is stark. The reality is that the farmland is not leaving. The oil and gas reserves are not leaving. The incredible industrial infrastructure processing, food processing, petrochemical, fertilizer plants, all of these things that generate our economic activity and create jobs are not leaving," Wilson continued.

"The youngest, most skilled work force in Canada is in Alberta and is growing, is not leaving. Investment is not leaving. Investment has been leaving. RBC's report from over a month ago found that over a trillion dollars in investment left Canada, primarily Alberta, because of the uncertainty created by Ottawa. Independence frees us from that uncertainty," he added.

As Albertans head to the polls on October 19, the key referendum question will ask voters to choose between remaining a province of Canada or directing the government to begin the constitutional process for a future binding separation referendum.